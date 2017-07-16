Disha Patani is the Best Debutante, and we are celebrating. See MS Dhoni The Untold Story star’s stunning IIFA 2017 photos

Disha Patani’s win as the Best Debutant-Female at IIFA 2017 is definitely a big one in her career. Disha Patani’s win as the Best Debutant-Female at IIFA 2017 is definitely a big one in her career.

Are you a Disha Patani fan? Have you been following all that this actor is doing ever since she had her debut in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Well, one cannot miss this potential star. Disha, in very less time has proved that she has got all that it takes to be a star in B-town. And her win as the Best Debutant-Female at IIFA 2017 is definitely a big one in her career. This actor, many a times made us her fan.

The International Indian Film Academy awards held in New York’s iconic MetLife stadium witnessed a very tough competition in the categories of best debutante and best actors. Finally, the award for Best Debutant Female went to Disha Patani. She looked simply stunning on the stage.

Well, not only on the night of the main event, but we have been following Disha’s looks from the beginning of her IIFA journey in New York and she has never failed to impress us. Disha has got good moves which we first saw in her dance video with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff in Befikra. And later the actor kept her fans entertained with a number of posts on her social media accounts. Well, you might have seen many actors dance but Disha has always proved that she is simply amazing.

But not only her dancing, her posing topless for a calendar shoot too hit the headlines earlier. She is a poser and there is no doubt about it. Thus from acting to dance to slaying the red carpet every time she makes an appearance, Disha Patani definitely seems to be on a mission to not only rule the hearts of many but also to stay there for a long time.

See the latest photos of IIFA 2017’s Best Debutant-Female- Disha Patani:

Though Disha has not done a lot of films till date, she is bold and beautiful. Be it her shutting the haters on social media account after being trolled for her Filmfare attire or her topless photoshoot which continues to remain fresh in the mind of her many fans, she has made sure to keep her image well maintained.

Disha we simply wish to see more of you and wish you all the best for your future projects!

