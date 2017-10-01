Photo: Disha Patani is happy flaunting her sexy back

Disha Patani shared yet another stunning photo of hers, recently. Disha Patani shared yet another stunning photo of hers, recently.

Yes, we are obsessed with Disha Patani for all good reasons. With all the photos this young star shares on her Instagram, we just can’t get enough of Disha. The actor shared yet another stunning photo recently. Disha wore a grey jumpsuit for the special screening of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu’s film Judwaa 2, and all who saw her were in awe of her hot look.

The actor shared a photo in the very dress on Instagram and the picture has over 540,000 likes. Disha Patani, time and again, has raised the temperature with her sultry avatar. Though we have seen very less of Disha on screen till date but her photos often hit headlines. She made her debut in Bollywood with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) and in Tollywood with Loafer (2015). Disha was also seen alongside Sonu Sood and Hollywood action star Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. She will be next seen in Baaghi 2 with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. A special treat to Disha and Tiger’s fans were the recently shared picture, straight from a pool, flaunting their uber-hot bodies, post the two wrapped the shoots.

See the latest photo Disha Patani shared flaunting her sexy back:

And if this was not enough, here are a few more clicks of Disha Patani:

Disha is undoubtedly a perfect combination of hotness and simplicity.

