Disha Patani is gifted with perfect hot body, these pictures are proof

Disha Patani is a photographer’s dream come true. Her smile and drool worthy body will turn you into her fan. The actor is new to the industry but has made millions of fans within a year of her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Now, as she is getting ready to grace the screens once again with Baaghi 2, Disha is giving us reasons to be jealous of the multi-talented actor. Recently, Disha posted a picture in a backless dress, gifted by her sister, which shows how fit the actor is. Her photo would surely make you hit the gym right away.

While she has been teasing us by posting her pictures on her Instagram account, we are patiently waiting for the release of Baaghi 2, which is being directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Talking about her project, Disha said it is a dream come true for her. Disha said, “One thing that Tiger always had and I always wanted was Sajid Nadiadwala and his mentorship. I find him one of the most pragmatic mentors which make him a go-to person for everyone who works with him. If there is any issue that you take to him, before you know it he hasn’t only found an appropriate solution to it but also worked towards solving it. All this that he does is so effortless and it only comes from the kind of experience he has had.”

Meanwhile, the actors have already started shooting for Baaghi 2, which will, reportedly, feature never-seen before action sequences. The film, which is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, would release in April 2018.

