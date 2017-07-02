Disha Patani injures her foot but the way Tiger Shroff is by her side, she’s sure to be dancing soon. See photos

Disha Patani is in pain and Tiger Shroff made sure she was comfortable. Disha Patani is in pain and Tiger Shroff made sure she was comfortable.

Disha Patani is a complete sweetheart, we just met her a few days back and she was a sheer delight to talk to. Today we came across a few pictures of Disha and Tiger Shroff from their outing in Mumbai and we’re shocked to see the beautiful Kung Fu Yoga actor on crutches. When we tried getting in touch with her to know how she is feeling and what was the reason behind her injury, her manager told us that she had twisted her ankle during one of her dance rehearsals. Disha looked quite somber as she walked with the help of crutches, but what we found really sweet is that Tiger was by her side all the time, making sure that Disha was comfortable.

Despite being in pain, Disha looked comfortable in rumoured boyfriend Tiger’s company. The two have been spending a lot of time together lately, adding fuel to their alleged relationship. Disha has been spotted chilling with Tiger’s sister, Ayesha Shroff too, and both these beautiful women have been sharing loads of pictures on their social media.

When we talk about Disha and Tiger, we cannot miss on talking about the way Tiger confessed publicly about how he likes working with Disha. He had said, “It feels very natural to share screen with Disha.” And in our interview Disha also shared a warm message about Tiger. She had said, “We are very competitive, yet very comfortable with each other.”

Both these young actors will be next seen together in Baaghi 2. And they are excited about it. Disha seems to be getting better already because she posted a cute ‘good morning’ message on Instagram, this morning. Disha, we hope you start dancing soon.

