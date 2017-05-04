Disha Patani danced on a Beyonce number and the heat is just off the charts, watch videos

Disha Patani nails her every dance step as she puts on her dancing shoes on a Beyonce number. Disha Patani nails her every dance step as she puts on her dancing shoes on a Beyonce number.

From posing topless for a calendar shoot, dancing on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ to putting the cricket stadium on fire with her sizzling opening act in IPL 2017, Disha Patani definitely seems to be on a mission to not only rule the hearts of many but also to stay there for a long times to come. Not very long back, we saw her whistle-worthy dance moves at Indore’s cricket stadium and now we have her killing it on a Beyonce song.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani recently posted several videos on her Instagram where she is seen shaking a leg with her friend. Excited about the videos, Disha shared the first video with a caption saying, “Choreography @yanismarshall dancing with my pro @dimplevganguly ❤️❤️❤️ other two videos from the series coming soon #beyonce❤️.” And the wait for the other two videos was totally worth it as we got to witness a perfect mix of oomph and great moves.

The other two videos also had Disha nailing her every step but there was something which bothered the young actor. It was dancing with her heels on. Sharing the last part of the video, the new sultry siren of Bollywood wrote, “And finally the last part of the choreography @yanismarshall ❤️❤️❤️. #crazyinlove#beyonce now I realise dancing in heels is not easy.”

See Disha Patani’s dance on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You”

Check out Disha Patani’s pictures here:

This is not the first time that the ‘Befikra’ star has given her fans serious dance goals. Earlier her version of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” made her fans put on their dancing shoes. Though Disha has not made appearances on the silver screen still the sensuous and the glamourous actor has managed to be in the headlines. Be it her shutting the haters on social media account after being trolled for her Filmfare attire or her topless photoshoot which continues to remain fresh in the mind of her many fans, all has kept the two films old Disha a topic of discussion among the youth.

