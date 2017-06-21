Disha Patani has the perfect rhythm as she dances to Beyonce’s number, watch video

Disha Patani has once again won hearts with her latest dance video which the actor has shared on her social media account. Disha Patani has once again won hearts with her latest dance video which the actor has shared on her social media account.

It has become impossible to ignore Disha Patani and her presence on social media, thanks to her active posts. We might not have seen her on the silver screen for quite some time now, but Disha has made sure to hog headlines with her hot pictures and dance videos which she regularly shares on Instagram. We must say, the actor needs no publicity or PR as she knows how to make the most of the social media.

This time, the reason for all eyes turning on her is her latest performance on Beyonce’s number which is winning over the internet yet again. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star has posted a video with her dance guru and friend where she is seen acing every single dance move. In the video, Disha is turning up the temperature as she moves to Beyonce’s “Hey Mrs Carter”. While the song itself is sure to get your foot tapping, Disha has got the rhythm right as she sways and moves perfectly. “Chilling with guru ji @dimplevganguly🤗 choreography #girin jang #partition dancing in my #puma shoes, feels so much lighter ❤️ #beyonce,” wrote the actor along with the video.

A few days back, Disha’s massive fan base went berserk when the actor posted a picture in a floral swimsuit and asked someone to take her to the sea. On the work front, Disha is gearing up to star opposite her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2. After the single “Befikra” this is the first time that the alleged lovers will be seen painting the silver screen with their love. Though Disha and Tiger have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their regular outings and pictures from their movie and lunch dates are enough to prove the naysayers wrong.

