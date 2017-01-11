Disha Patani goes topless for Daboo Ratnani calendar. There’s Sunny Leone too. See pics

Disha Patani flaunts her perfect figure as she poses topless for Daboo Ratnani’s annual calendar. Disha Patani flaunts her perfect figure as she poses topless for Daboo Ratnani’s annual calendar.

The name of Bollywood’s ace photographer Daboo Ratnani has become synonymous with his iconic annual celebrity calendar. Following the trend, this year too Daboo Ratnani photographed many top rated celebrities in their hot and glamorous avatars. The one star who has caught everyone’s eyes is MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star Disha Patani.

Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring in the chill of January as she posed topless for Daboo Ratnani. Disha posted her stunning photoshoot on her social media account giving a glimpse of this year’s Daboo Ratnani’s calendar. The calendar is due to release on Thursday.

Talking to DNA, Disha talked about her contribution to the calendar. “My only input was in terms of the make-up, I wanted smokey eyes and blow-dried hair. I don’t think make-up is good for skin. We should let it breathe,” she said.

“It was Dabboo’s concept and I just followed references he showed me. This is my first time in the calendar, we wanted it to stand out,” Disha added. This is the first time that Disha has broke out from her girl-next-door image. Though the bold and beautiful actor has only flaunted her back on the calendar and has even refused of going topless. “I was not topless, you don’t see anything, you only see my back,” cleared Disha.

Daboo Ratnani also revealed the names of other actors to feature in this year’s calendar. He posted his pictures and videos with Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Sunny Leone, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and many others on his social media account.

The other debutant on the calendar is Bollywood’s Laila, Sunny Leone. She too expressed her excitement on her social media account as she wrote, “Yay! Super excited and can’t wait to see the shot tonight!! Love you and Manisha!!”

In 2016, it was the Queen actor Lisa Haydon who went topless for the calendar and this year Disha Patani followed the suit. The other actors who have gone topless for the calendar include Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar and Sidharth Malhotra.

