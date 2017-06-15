Disha Patani goes shopping and Tiger Shroff waits like a good boyfriend, see photos

Tiger Shroff was seen happily waiting for Disha Patani, as she went for grocery shopping. Tiger Shroff was seen happily waiting for Disha Patani, as she went for grocery shopping.

After celebrating her birthday, Disha Patani was spotted going for grocery shopping, and guess who was waiting for her in the car? It was none other than her rumored lover boy Tiger Shroff. The two may have maintained the ‘we are just good friends’, tag, but it is moments like these which make us and fans wonder what the two are really up to. From brunches to dinner dates, and movie nights, the two are spotted in each other’s company. Yes, they definitely seem to love hanging out together and their friendship has reached a point where they don’t mind waiting for each other while the other person goes and shops.

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla Photo courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The speculations and rumours about Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s relationship have been talked about for a long time now. It was only yesterday, that they were spotted going out for a film. They were later joined by Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. Recently even Krishna and Disha were spotted together. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor seems to love not just the Baaghi actor’s company, but his sister Krishna’s as well.

On the work front, Disha and Tiger have signed their first film together and will be sharing screen space in Baaghi 2. They had previously come together for a music video, Befikra, and their sizzling on-screen chemistry had only kept fans wanting for more. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is presently gearing up for his upcoming film, Munna Michael, which is said to be a tribute to the legendary pop singer, Michael Jackson.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd