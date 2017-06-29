Disha Patani goes bold in her new photoshoot, these photos will set the screen afire

Disha Patani goes bold in her new photoshoot. Disha Patani goes bold in her new photoshoot.

Disha Patani is unstoppable. The actor, who made her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has been multiplying her fans by constantly being in touch with them through her Instagram account. Not only does she posts videos but also pictures, which eventually receive loads of love from her fans. Now, the actor has shot for a magazine and she looks absolutely stunning in every frame. Till now, her fans had met the chirpy, girl next door look of the actor but now, she has shed that image and has turned a wild child who is not only hot but speaks volumes about confidence and courage.

The actor shot for GQ Magazine and this is something we have never seen before. Till now, the official handle of the magazine has shared four pictures from the shoot, making us impatient about the next set of pictures.

On the work front, the actor would share the silver screen with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in his upcoming film Baaghi 2, which would be directed by choreographer-turned-director Ahmed Khan. Tiger has already begin the shooting for the film while Disha is yet to start her schedule. Disha and Tiger have shared the screen space in a single, Befikra, which released a year ago. Giving a throwback to the same, Disha wrote, “Two monkeys 😎😄 one year of #befikra @tigerjackieshroff @sambombay time just flew.”

Check out the photoshoot pictures:

Beyond MS Dhoni, Disha became an international phenomenon after her film, Kung Fu Yoga, which starred Sonu Sood and Jackie Chan in the lead role. Now as Disha is prepping up for Baaghi 2, it would be interesting to see how the two together will spread the magic on silver screen.

