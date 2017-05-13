Disha Patani dons a bikini again but it is her smile that’s making our day, see photo

Disha Patani is donning a two piece bikini in her latest photoshoot for a magazine. Disha Patani is donning a two piece bikini in her latest photoshoot for a magazine.

Disha Patani took baby steps in the industry with a girl next door image as she romanced Sushant Singh Rajput in the movie MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She was adored for her radiant smile and her chemistry with Sushant. But as the annual calendar of Bollywood’s ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani unfolded, the fans of this overtly sweet and bubbly girl were taken by surprise. They all had their jaws droping as they witnessed the Befikra girl raising the temperatures in the chilling winters with her topless photoshoot. And ever since, the actor has been giving a new definition to oomph and her social media is a testimony to this.

Just a few days back we were gushing over Disha’s cover shoot for Cosmopolitan India, which she shared on her Instagram donning a black two-piece bikini. This was followed by may more clicks from her photoshoot in which she looked a complete beach babe. And now, the actor has shared a behind the scenes picture from the same magazine shoot in which she is seen sporting another bikini. You now know why summers are getting hotter. After looking at the picture we can only say Disha does not only have a perfect body but also the perfect attitude and an infectious smile. Sharing the picture, Disha wrote, “god bless all #throwback #behindtbescene @cosmoindia.”

Here are other pictures from the photoshoot.

Taking into account her latest photoshoots, time is not far when Disha will become every photographer’s muse. On the work front, Disha was last seen alongside Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood in Kung Fu Yoga. Though the actor is only two films old, but there is nothing which she has not tried her hands on, be it dance or nailing the magazine covers with her killer looks.

