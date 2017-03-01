Disha Patani hot moves on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ is raising the temperatures. Watch video

Disha Patani has chosen Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and her dance video just cannot be a missed. Disha Patani has chosen Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You,” and her dance video just cannot be a missed.

Remember when the students of Delhi University’s Hindu College picked Disha Patani as their Valentine’s Day goddess? She got a unanimous vote for her glamour and sensuality. We even saw her sexy avatar when she shook a leg with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in the music video titled “Befikra.” So it is no points for guessing that Disha is a perfect mix of oomph and great moves. And this is exactly what we got to see in her latest video. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor chose Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to give her fans some serious dancing goals.

Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” is the latest viral sensation. We have seen various versions of it already, but what Disha has shared is simply hot, and hot! Well, all those who think they have the best dancing moves need to watch this Kung Fu Yoga star’s freestyle moves. She is definitely living the saying, ‘dance like nobody’s watching.’ Disha shared her dance video with the caption, “Finally grooving to my new favourite track❤️❤️ with @hvardhankhemka choreography #kylehangami#shapeofyou @themiddlebeatdancecompany trying a different style🙏🏻.”

Also, not to forget, Disha is the same actor who had set the temperature soaring with her topless pose for ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani, in his 2017’s calendar.

Watch Disha Patani dance video on Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You:

Ed Sheeran also performed on his latest track, “Shape of You” on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. The 26-year old singer was joined by The Roots. Ed Sheeran and The Roots created a new version that was absolutely fun and entertaining to watch. But Disha Patani’s dance video is crossing all levels, and can be stated as the best version of this song until now.

We have seen Disha performing at many award nights and thus this video can also be one from her rehearsals for some performance she is about to give, or maybe she is doing it for the love of it.

Disha Patani was also recently hitting the headlines for her attire at the Filmfare award night. While fashionistas are praising her style sense and the way she carried the outfit, some of her followers on social media tried giving her moral lessons on how to dress up too. Some of the comments were highly distasteful in nature. Post all this, Disha took to her Instagram and posted a message for all the haters and shamers.

Disha Patani, has got all that it takes to make a star in Bollywood. Well, she has even become an inspiration for many.

