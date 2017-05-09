Disha Patani cranks up the hotness on the cover of Cosmopolitan, and her fans are losing their heart. See pic

Disha Patani shares a lot of sizzling pics and videos on her social media pages. Disha Patani shares a lot of sizzling pics and videos on her social media pages.

It won’t be long when Disha Patani will become the face of every magazine. This, we can assure seeing her latest picture on the cover of Cosmopolitan India. Disha is oozing hotness in every manner. And adding a pinch of salt to her sensuality is her killer smile. Disha, who was last seen alongside Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood in Kung Fu Yoga, is playing all her cards right and winning hearts and fans with every passing day.

Disha, whose last year’s film MS Dhoni: An Untold Story turned out to be one of the year’s biggest hits, has become a favourite on the internet. She herself is quite active on all her social media pages, be it Twitter or Instagram. Disha has now featured in the May edition of Cosmopolitan and her black costume is adding the perfect contrast to the pink cover. The actor reposted the image on Instagram which was originally uploaded by Cosmo’s official handle with the caption, “Say 👋🏻 to our gorgeous cover girl #DishaPatani in this month’s Cosmo! Grab your copy while it’s 🔥”

Check out the cover of Cosmopolitan Indian featuring Disha Patani here.

Just a while ago, we told you how Disha had a summery make-over and her new bangs complimented with her vibrant personality. While Disha herself shared some images on Instagram, her fans posted a lot more.

Also read | Disha Patani gets summer ready, but it is her smile which is adding to her sizzling make-over. See pics

Recently, Disha left her followers asking for her by showing her sizzling dance moves as she shared some videos shaking a leg on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” and a song by Beyonce. We must say, here is one actor who has everything going in the right direction for her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd