Brand endorsements are very important: Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani says brand endorsements are very important for celebrities as they don’t let the audience forget their face.

“They (brand endorsements) are very important. A film takes a lot of time — it takes almost a year for a film to get done and come up. And in between, you need to have these small things going on so that people don’t forget your face,” Disha told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Disha has been roped as the brand ambassador of Pond’s. She will be seen in an upcoming brand campaign representing its Pure White Deep Cleansing Facial Foam.

The actress, who was seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kung Fu Yoga, opened up about her beauty regime.

“I am not a very complex person. I believe in simplicity. I do follow cleansing and hydrate my skin. It is really important especially before going to bed, you have to remove make-up, clean your skin and hydrate your skin,” she said.

Asked about her definition of beauty, Disha said it is all about being real and confident.

“I feel that the moment you start feeling confident about yourself — no matter what is your size, or how do you look, or what is your skin colour. I think that is the most generic idea of being confident, and being real.”

Disha Patani was recently voted as Valentine’s Day goddess by the students of Delhi University’s Hindu College. This was the unanimous decision and most of it can be credited to her glamour and sensuality.

