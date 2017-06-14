Disha Patani celebrates birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, cuts cake with fans. See photos 

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted together in Mumbai. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were spotted together in Mumbai.

Even before she made her debut in Bollywood, everybody knew who is Disha Patani, thanks to her relationship rumours with actor Tiger Shroff. Not that these gossips ever stopped Tiger and Disha from seeing each other and are we glad. Disha celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday and guess who she celebrated it with. It was obviously Tiger as the two caught a movie together. They were out on a date to celebrate the special day when the shutterbugs caught them. However, it seems that both refused to get clicked in a single frame and were seen shying away from the cameras. Both Disha and Tiger claim they are just friends, whenever quizzed. Even on Koffee With Karan, a smiling Tiger managed to duck the question when asked about Disha.

But before spending some quality time with Tiger, Disha also cut a cake with her fans. The actor, who rose to fame with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was last seen alongside Jackie Chan in Kung Fu Yoga. She even shared a video on Instagram where she expressed how overwhelmed she feels of receiving so much love from around the world. In another post, she mentioned, “This is so adorable❤️ thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️to all my fan clubs for the great effort❤️.”

Meanwhile, there are rumours that the actors would be sharing screen space in Tiger’s upcoming film Baaghi 2, which would be directed by Ahmed Khan. The two have earlier appeared together in a single where they showed off their dancing skills. And now that they are doing a film together, we can be assured of some amazing chemistry and impeccable dance numbers.

