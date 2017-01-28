Directors consciously making socially relevant films: Kalki Koechlin

The documentary titled Azmaish will showcase the cultural aspects of both the countries. The documentary titled Azmaish will showcase the cultural aspects of both the countries.

Kalki Koechlin, who has teamed up with Pakistani director Sabiha Sumar for a documentary, believes filmmakers today are consciously coming up with films that carry a message to the society. The documentary titled Azmaish will showcase the cultural aspects of both the countries. The year 2016 saw a wide range of films like Dangal, Kahaani 2:Durga Rani Singh, Pink, Udta Punjab, Aligarh dealing with subjects like child sexual abuse, drug abuse to women emancipation and Kalki feels that filmmakers are consciously making such movies.

"Cinema is such a powerful platform and reaches out to a wide audience. And nowadays, I think people from the industry are consciously making movies that spread an important message to the society," Kalki told PTI.

“Cinema is such a powerful platform and reaches out to a wide audience. And nowadays, I think people from the industry are consciously making movies that spread an important message to the society,” Kalki told PTI. The 33-year-old actress plans to promote “Azmaish” through film festivals. “We are currently raising funds on Wishberry to complete the post production. We definitely want to take ‘Azmaish’ to film festivals and showcase the documentary.”

When asked that what drew her to take up the project, she said, “I liked the fact that this was a project on India and Pakistan that didn’t have to do with conflict. I did wonder why Sabiha approached me to be a part of this, but I am thrilled with the experience and am very grateful for It,” she said.

After movies like That Girl In Yellow Boots and Margarita With A Straw, Kalki's next project, Azmaish is a documentary directed by Pakistani director, Sabiha Sumar.