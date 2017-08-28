Director Neeraj Vora is battling coma for past 10 months, his next film Hera Pheri 3 put on hold

Neeraj Vora is shifted to his dear friend, Feroz Nadiadwala’s residence called Barkat Villa, where a room has been converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his speedy recovery. Neeraj Vora is shifted to his dear friend, Feroz Nadiadwala’s residence called Barkat Villa, where a room has been converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his speedy recovery.

Neeraj Vora is a famous face in Bollywood. He has acted in films like Company, Pukar, Rangeela, Satya, Baadshah and Mann. And more than that, he is known for penning down Hera Pheri and directing Phir Hera Pheri and Chachi 420. But not many know that he has reportedly been in coma for past 10 months due to a heart attack, followed by a brain stroke, which he suffered on October 19 last year. Yes, for a long time Neeraj was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and was referred to as the “patient who has been in coma for a long time”. Later the director was shifted to his dear friend, Feroz Nadiadwala’s residence called Barkat Villa, where a room has been converted into an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for his speedy recovery.

According to the latest report by Mumbai Mirror, “A room in filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala’s Juhu home, Barkat Villa, has been converted into a fully-functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On the walls are throwback stills from ‘Rangeela’, ‘Virasat’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Golmaal’, ‘Daud’ and ‘Khiladi 420’ and in a corner, a stack of DVDs with a flat screen TV plays him blockbusters from down the years round-the-clock. This room has been home to writer-director-actor Neeraj Vora since March 11, with a 24-hour nurse, ward boy and cook. A physiotherapist, neurosurgeon, acupuncture therapist and general physician pay him weekly visits.”

This news is sad. But the director has reportedly started showing signs of recovery. One of his friends who often visits him at Nadiadwala’s residence was quoted as saying that he has started responding to external stimuli and sensations and this, in turn, has raised expectations of him bouncing back to life soon.

Neeraj Vora’s upcoming film, Hera Pheri 3 has also been put on hold for now until he recovers. Neeraj had also written the screenplays of films like Rangeela, Akele Hum Akele Tum and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. On the personal front, his wife passed away a couple of years ago and he has no children.

See a few photos of Neeraj Vora:

“He hasn’t had many visitors. We heard that his wife is dead and he has no children. We also got to know that he hardly has any friends in Delhi, but his friends from Mumbai keep a track of his health,” said a source earlier.

A doctor in the hospital earlier told TOI that “his condition has improved only a little bit. He was on ventilator support, but is now a little better and out of the ICU. But he is still in coma.” Earlier there were also reports that Neeraj’s close friends from the industry, like Paresh Rawal and Aamir Khan, have been inquiring about his health and also visited him in the hospital.

