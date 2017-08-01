Director Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut turning editor for Simran: It is all wrong, completely baseless

Hansal Mehta denies reports of Kangana Ranaut turning an editor for Simran. Hansal Mehta denies reports of Kangana Ranaut turning an editor for Simran.

A few reports on Tuesday suggested that Kangana Ranaut is now dominating the editing table of Hansal Mehta’s Simran. As per the reports, the three-time National award-winning actress was not happy with the first trailer of the movie and hence she wanted more creative control. However, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, Simran director Hansal Mehta rubbished these reports.

Hansal Mehta said, “No, it is all wrong. Completely false. Completely baseless! Everything that appeared in today’s paper is fabricated, and done very obviously with malicious intent.”

He further explained what his process of filmmaking is like, and how he considers his actors as his collaborators. “One of my films Omerta with Rajkummar Rao will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). I called Rajkummar and showed him the edit because it is important to do so. When somebody collaborates with you, it is important that they are a part of the processes. If they have a certain suggestion, it will only benefit the film. Nobody is working for their personal benefit. Just like how Rajkummar is a close collaborator, so is Kangana Ranaut. Just how Rajkummar is always involved in the work that we do like edit & trailer, so is Kangana. The problem is when he (Rajkummar Rao) does that, he is my collaborator, but when Kangana does it, people call it names. This is totally unfair and completely uncalled for.”

The director also added, “I was so furious in the morning when I read these reports. We are right now in a very happy state with Simran ready for release, and I am so happy with the film. And, I’ve got Omerta premiering at the TIFF, which is such a lovely thing to happen. However, these kinds of things don’t affect me anymore.”

Earlier, there were reports of a war of words between Hansal Mehta and good friend Vishal Bhardwaj. Hansal cleared the air on that too. He said, “I was angry because people have dragged Rangoon and Vishal Bhardwaj into the nonsense too. Vishal is a very dear friend! If I am a filmmaker today, it is because of him. He got me my first film. He is the closest friend in the industry, and I would never say things against him!”

