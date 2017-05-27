Dino Morea on Bijoy Nambiar’s Malayalam film Solo: Feels good to be back in front of the camera

Dino Morea is doing a special cameo in Bijoy Nambiar’s Malayalam film Solo Dino Morea is doing a special cameo in Bijoy Nambiar’s Malayalam film Solo

Dino Morea is all set to share screen space with Malayalam superstar Mammotty’s actor son Dulquer Salmaan in Bejoy Nambiar’s bilingual film Solo. The cast of the project is pretty big and includes stars coming together from across South and North Indian film industries.

Dino Morea is doing a special cameo in Solo, and he exclusively tells indianexpress.com about the film, and his role. “Bejoy Nambiar is a close friend. Hence when he asked me to do a guest appearance in his film Solo, I immediately agreed,” said Dino when asked why he chose a film which is also Nambiar’s directorial debut in Malayalam cinema.

Dino further told us about what actually attracted him towards the film besides Nambiar being his close friend. “The film is about the four elements – Earth, Fire, Water and Wind. Four stories. All connected. I play an army officer,” the 41-year-old actor said.

Dino, known for his good looks and sizzling onscreen appearance, told us how he feels being back in action and in from of the came. “Feels good to be back on the set, in front of a camera, even though am speaking Tamil and Malayalam,” he said.

Dino Morea was last seen in 2016 Hindi film, Tom Dick and Harry. And now that he is making his come back with Solo, where he plays the role on an Army officer.

Solo will feature not only Dulquer Salmaan, but also Arti Venkatesh, Ann Augustine, Shruti Hariharan, Marathi actress Sai Tamhankar, and Asha Jairam.

