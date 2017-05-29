Dinesh Vijan says Badlapur 2 won’t have any female lead

Dinesh Vijan: I can assure that Badlapur 2 will not have any female lead and as soon as the casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it. Dinesh Vijan: I can assure that Badlapur 2 will not have any female lead and as soon as the casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it.

Amid rumours that actress Deepika Padukone might be part of Badlapur 2, producer Dinesh Vijan says the movie won’t have a female lead. Sriram Raghavan (Badlapur director) takes two years to write a script for his film. He took similar time for Badlapur as well. He has recently completed the script of Badlapur 2.”We give a lot of time to write in our process of filmmaking… The way we did for Hindi Medium and Raabta as well.”

“As soon as ‘Raabta’ gets released, we will get into the casting of ‘Badlapur 2’ and for now I can assure that ‘Badlapur’ will not have any female lead and as soon as casting of the film gets complete, we will be giving details about it,” Vijan said on the sidelines of the suc an ess party of Hindi Medium here. His other film Raabta is in legal trouble after Magadheera producer Allu Arvind of Geetha Arts on Thursday sought injunction against the release of the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer over copyright infringement.

Commenting on that, Vijan said: “Reincarnation is a very successful genre. There have been films like ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Madhumati’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’ in this genre. “I am a huge fan of Rajamouli and all his films, including ‘Baahubali’, so I would never copy him. There has been similarity only in genre and that has been done in many films, but I would like to show my film to them and assure them that there is no single scene from ‘Magadheera’ that I have copied in ‘Raabta’.”

Raabta is slated to release in theatres on June 9.

