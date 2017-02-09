Dimple Kapadia is Akshay Kumar’s best friend in Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s talks abotu his mother in law, Dimple Kapadia Akshay Kumar’s talks abotu his mother in law, Dimple Kapadia

Actor Akshay Kumar has said that his mother-in-law, actress Dimple Kapadia, is his best friend in the

film industry. The 49-year-old actor is married to Twinkle Khanna, who is the daughter of Kapadia and late star Rajesh Khanna. During a Twitter chat with fans, Akshay was asked who were his best friends from Bollywood, to which he replied, “My mother-in-law.”

During the fan interaction, Akshay also praised Shah Rukh Khan saying that the superstar is “charming with a great business mind”.

The two ( Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna) had appeared on the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan Season 5 and shared the couch. There Twinkle Khanna had revealed that her mother Dimple Kapadia had suggested that Twinkle and Akshay should live together for some time before tying the knot.

Also read: Why Akshay Kumar didn’t prepare for Jolly LLB 2 and other jolly good stories

Now that is something you wouldn’t really expect a woman of that time to say, would you? No wonder Akshay Kumar loves her so much. Later the superstar got married and had a beautiful love story to tell.

More from the world of Entertainment:

When a self-made superstar hailing from Delhi (who later proved himself to be an all-rounder) fell in love with a witty star kid, their love story was something that Bollywood could have translated on screen. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna had been married for 16 years now. Not very long time back, Mrs Funnybones took to Twitter and gave a cute but realistic version of what their marriage has been over the years.

“16 years of trying to kill each other and we still haven’t succeeded:) #16thanniversary #partnersincrime,” Twinkle Khanna had tweeted.

Akshay’s next film Jolly LLB 2 will release tomorrow.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd