Dilwale releases: Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam loved dad’s film

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale has opened to mixed reviews but audience seemed to have loved the good-old chemistry between SRK and Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale has opened to mixed reviews but audience seemed to have loved the good-old chemistry between SRK and Kajol.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Dilwale released today (December 18) and his little son AbRam seems to have loved his father’s film.

When actress Parineeti Chopra wished Shah Rukh Khan good luck for Dilwale on Twitter, SRK thanked Parineeti for her best wishes and told her that his son AbRam also love it. He wrote on Twitter: “It’s mad and madder go and get Dilwalefied. Thanx for ur wishes and AbRam liked the film by the way.” (Read: Dilwale movie review)

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale has opened to mixed reviews but audience seemed to have loved the good-old chemistry between SRK and Kajol.

It’s mad and madder go and get Dilwalefied. Thanx for ur wishes and AbRam liked the film by the way. http://t.co/jBpIsZmAPx — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2015

Shah Rukh Khan is also thanking his fans on Twitter for watching Dilwale. He also posted an image on the micro-blogging site where people are seen standing in large queues outside various cinema halls. (Read: Dilwale before Bajirao Mastani: Reasons why you should watch Shah Rukh Khan movie first)

Good to c so many people are out at the theaters. Can’t thank u all enough for being Dilwalefied. Hope u like it pic.twitter.com/BZqSmgjJgk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2015

So much love from Bihar… I am touched http://t.co/RurHbWZWkL — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2015

I like when people like the film http://t.co/c4GJu38FH7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 18, 2015

Shah Rukh Khan also held a special premiere of the film prior to its release on December 17 in Mumbai which was attended by the entire cast of ‘Dilwale’. (In pics: Dilwale Premieres: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Watch Their movie)

While Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus ‘Bajirao Mastani’ starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also released today (December 18), it will interesting to see which movie would take the top spot in this big box office battle. (Read: Dilwale or Bajirao Mastani: Who will win the box office battle on Friday?)

Watch Audience Reactions To Dilwale:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd