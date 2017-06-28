Diljit Dosanjh writes a heartfelt note for his mother, says ‘My mom before my God’

Diljit Dosanjh and his mom Sukhwinder Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh and his mom Sukhwinder Kaur.

Diljit Dosanjh is missing his mother Sukhwinder Kaur. The actor has shared an emotional note for her and wrote, “When I called home, before hanging up the call I always take blessing from my mother. I say Paeri Pena and she responds “Putt Khush Reh…Believe me, I forget every tension of my life. It feels as if I am yet again recharged with energy. There is so much of love in her voice. For me, my mother is before all, even God.”

On the same day, the actor shared a video of a kid and his mother, recalling how he himself used to get bashing if he used to do something naughty. In the video, the kid is singing Baahubali 2 title track while the mother is cooking for him. Though the video ends up on a funny note, Diljit got emotional and just wrote, “I love you mom” over it.

Recently, the actor featured in the newspaper list under the category of ‘Droolworthy Dudes’ under which Diljit secured his place on the ninth number. Ever since the release of his recent film, Super Singh, the actor has been constantly resharing and retweeting videos that he has been getting from his fans all over the world.

Not just regular fans, Diljit also has some crazy fan following in Bollywood. Recently, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, posted a video with Vivan Kundra, his son, expressing how he loves Diljit. Raj is prepping up for production of a Punjabi film, and it wouldn’t be a shock if the businessman suggests Diljit as the leading face.

Gal Serious ni Hai Just Feel Aa..Koi Hai Ni c Gal Share Karn Nu.. Tuadey Naal Hee Kar Riha🙈🙏 #RabbTonPhelanMeriMaa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ITdL7wpi2z — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 27, 2017

Meanwhile, Diljit has his hands full with Bollywood projects too.

If the sources are to be believed, Diljit has four big Bollywood films in his kitty. Filmmaker Shaad Ali, who’s all set to direct his next film has approached Dosanjh to play the lead role in the film and two of them are in talks for the same.

