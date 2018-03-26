Watch: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi wish their Soorma director Shaad Ali on his birthday

The actors wished Soorma director Shaad Ali on his birthday The actors wished Soorma director Shaad Ali on his birthday

It was Soorma director Shaad Ali’s birthday on March 24, and the entire cast and crew of the film, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Angad Bedi got together and made a small, but adorable video, wishing Shaad an amazing birthday.

The one-minute-long video was shared by the film’s production company, SPN Productions with a caption that read, “Wishing the captain of our ship, @shaadesh a very Happy Birthday from the #Soorma family! #HappyBirthdayShaadAli”

The stars of the biopic, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Angad Bedi chimed in to sing a ‘Happy birthday to you, Shaad sir’, and it was wonderful. While Taapsee complimented Shaad for his sense of humour and his smile, Diljit and Angad wished the filmmaker all the love and luck in the world.

Shaad’s upcoming film, Soorma is a biopic based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The character of Sandeep will be portrayed by Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. Both Taapsee and Diljit didn’t pull back any punches as they trained hard for the film.

Sandeep Singh himself was surprised about all the interest that his life had generated in the world of cinema.

“Actually, in the beginning, it was unbelievable. It was just like how in Haryana and Punjab people come to you and promise to take you overseas. You start daydreaming about spending your days as a permanent resident abroad. I also started dreaming about my film and story. That time only the movie based on Milkha Singh had come out. So, I also used to think that soon there will be a film on Sandeep Singh, people will get to know about me. I felt really good”, Sandeep had said in an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com.

