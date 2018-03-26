Presents Latest News

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi wish their Soorma director Shaad Ali on his birthday

On the occasion of Soorma director Shaad Ali's birthday, the cast of the film, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi got together to wish the filmmaker a happy birthday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 26, 2018 2:53 pm
diljit dosanjh and taapsee pannu The actors wished Soorma director Shaad Ali on his birthday
Related News

It was Soorma director Shaad Ali’s birthday on March 24, and the entire cast and crew of the film, including actors Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Angad Bedi got together and made a small, but adorable video, wishing Shaad an amazing birthday.

The one-minute-long video was shared by the film’s production company, SPN Productions with a caption that read, “Wishing the captain of our ship, @shaadesh a very Happy Birthday from the #Soorma family! #HappyBirthdayShaadAli”

The stars of the biopic, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Angad Bedi chimed in to sing a ‘Happy birthday to you, Shaad sir’, and it was wonderful. While Taapsee complimented Shaad for his sense of humour and his smile, Diljit and Angad wished the filmmaker all the love and luck in the world.

Shaad’s upcoming film, Soorma is a biopic based on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. The character of Sandeep will be portrayed by Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. Both Taapsee and Diljit didn’t pull back any punches as they trained hard for the film.

Sandeep Singh himself was surprised about all the interest that his life had generated in the world of cinema.

“Actually, in the beginning, it was unbelievable. It was just like how in Haryana and Punjab people come to you and promise to take you overseas. You start daydreaming about spending your days as a permanent resident abroad. I also started dreaming about my film and story. That time only the movie based on Milkha Singh had come out. So, I also used to think that soon there will be a film on Sandeep Singh, people will get to know about me. I felt really good”, Sandeep had said in an earlier interview with Indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. Abdul Razak
    Mar 26, 2018 at 3:39 pm
    Hello ladies/gentlemen I affordable amount of money to people who want to . I am ready to one at cost price of $150,000usd. for info contact me on : 917042233453
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Adda
    Mar 26: Latest News