Diljit Dosanjh’s Soorma: Here’s everything you should know about the Sandeep Singh biopic

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma’s trailer is all set to hit the internet today. Here’s what you need to know about the biopic.

Soorma is a biopic

As most of you know, Soorma is a biopic on the life of Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Singh has led quite the life. From suffering a bullet wound to making a stunning comeback, his story is awe-inspiring. The Indian hockey team won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009, thanks to Singh’s immense contribution. He also has the best drag-flick (speed 145 km/h) in the world.

Singh said he was amazed that so many people were interested in making a feature film on his life. “Actually, in the beginning, it was unbelievable. It was just like how in Haryana and Punjab people come to you and promise to take you overseas. You start daydreaming about spending your days as a permanent resident abroad. I also started dreaming about my film and story. That time only the movie based on Milkha Singh had come out. So, I also used to think that soon there will be a film on Sandeep Singh, people will get to know about me. I felt really good,” Singh had said in an earlier interview with indianexpress.com.

Cast

The cast of Soorma is being led by Punjabi superstar and singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Dosanjh had revealed in an interview with PTI recently that he had earlier said no to doing the movie as he had felt that it was just another film about hockey.

“What I knew was it was a hockey film and there were already a lot of sports films being made and I thought it was better to stay away from the genre. I told them, ‘I would do anything else for you guys for free but not this.’ Then they asked me to hear the script once. After listening to the script, I realised I was stupid to have said no to the film,” Diljit had said of the movie in a media interaction.

Director

Soorma is directed by Shaad Ali, who has previously helmed movies such as Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and Ok Jaanu. This will be Ali’s sixth outing as a director of a feature film. Ali had earlier assisted Mani Ratnam on Dil Se, Guru and Raavan.

Music of Soorma

The music of the movie has been composed by the popular trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy. The lyrics of the songs have been penned by none other than veteran lyricist Gulzar. There are also reports that a song from the film’s soundtrack has been sung by lead actor Dosanjh, who has earlier given voice to the Bollywood number “Ikk Kudi” from Udta Punjab.

Soorma will release in theatres on June 29. It has been produced by Deepak Singh and Chitrangda Singh.

