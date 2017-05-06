Diljit Dosanjh signs first major endorsement and his humble message will win your heart. Watch video

Diljit Dosanjh gets stuck in a hotel elevator with a female room service attendant who happens to be his fan and what happens next is a dream of every Diljit Dosanjh fan. Diljit Dosanjh gets stuck in a hotel elevator with a female room service attendant who happens to be his fan and what happens next is a dream of every Diljit Dosanjh fan.

Diljit Dosanjh can be tagged as one of the global stars we have. He has won countless hearts not only in India but also overseas. He has a humongous female fan following which is only growing by the day, owing to his popularity in Punjabi films and his recent Bollywood hit Phillauri. His debut in Hindi films in last year’s Udta Punjab also didn’t go unnoticed. But despite so much adulation, there is nothing starry about this ‘Punjabi putar’. Diljit does not have any tantrums of a celebrity and is the most soft spoken of the lot. Not only does he refuse to be addressed as a star but also feels humbled when he gets the opportunity to step into the shoes of Bollywood actors whom he once looked upon as his inspirations.

Recently, Diljit featured in the TVC for soft drink brand – Coca-Cola. In the ad, the singer-turned-actor gets stuck in a hotel elevator with a female room service attendant who happens to be his fan and what happens next is a dream of every Diljit Dosanjh fan. But for the actor, working with the brand is a milestone he has achieved which according to him has been a forte of only big stars. So far, celebs like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have endorsed for the brand.

Despite being a superstar in Punjabi cinema, a very grounded Diljit wrote on his FB account, “Filmy Sitareya Nu Dekhde Hunde c Coca-Cola Di Mashoori Kardeyan . Kadey Ni c Socheya Apan v Kara ge Eh :) CocacolaIndia. (Until now I have only seen big stars doing the famous Coca-Cola ads. I never thought that I will get a chance to feature in it someday.)” We must say we are more than impressed with his naive and humble nature.

In the TVC, to beat the heat in the elevator, the hotel staff, who is awestruck by the charm of Diljit offers him a bottle of Coke and it works in favour of the young girl as the actor breaks out of his shy image and sings and dances along with her. As he is rescued from the elevator, he without throwing any tantrum, happily poses for a selfie with her too.

The ad campaign earlier saw Deepika Padukone singing and dancing with an awestruck fan.

On the work front, Diljit has been signed for a Punjabi superhero film, which would be backed by Balaji Telefilms. The film is being directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously worked with Diljit in Jatt And Juliet.

