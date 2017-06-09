Diljit Dosanjh’s short hair look without his turban has left fans shocked. See viral photos

Diljit Dosanjh who only makes public appearances in a turban, had cut his hair short for about two years. Diljit Dosanjh who only makes public appearances in a turban, had cut his hair short for about two years.

Diljit Dosanjh is steadily making his mark in Bollywood and has generated a lot of curiosity among fans. The actor-singer who is a Punjabi sensation is still a sort of mystery for his fans all across the country though. The reserved star rarely speaks about his personal life, his family and other things, making him quite mysterious too. Now, we hear, that some pictures of the actor without his famous turban have gone viral on the internet. According to Filmy Monkey, Diljit, who only makes public appearances in a turban, had cut his hair short for about two years. However, despite that, he has made sure to keep his head is covered with a cap or a bandana every time he stepped out of his home. One only got to see Diljit in short hair in these viral pictures.

Here’s are some viral pictures of Diljit Dosanjh ( courtsey: Filmy Monkey)

Diljit Dosanjh who was last seen in Hindi film Phillauri opposite Anushka Sharma is currently judging TV show The Rising Star along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. Diljit will soon be seen in his next film Super Singh co-starring Sonam Bajwa. The actor is currently on a promotional tour where he is talking about his upcoming film. “We were planning to do a superhero film for the last five years. But these movies are expensive and we weren’t getting a producer who would invest so much money. We roamed around and searched for producers for one-and-a-half years, but no luck. But thanks to Balaji Motion Pictures, they approved it,”Diljit told PTI.

“Since Punjabi films don’t have a big budget, there was a phase where we thought the film might not be made anytime soon. But I was hopeful it will eventually be made, if not today then maybe tomorrow,” the actor added. Diljit also said, “Before the shoot, you feel uncomfortable in it but once the camera starts rolling, then you are in the zone and forget everything.”

