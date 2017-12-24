Diljit Dosanjh: I do Punjabi films that appeal to me but in Bollywood I accept what is offered

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his experience while shooting for Soorma. Diljit Dosanjh talks about his experience while shooting for Soorma.

After singing chartbusters and appearing in a few Punjabi films, Diljit Dosanjh won over hearts of the entire nation with his debut act in Udta Punjab. Even though the film was a multi-starrer, Diljit’s role was much loved by the audience and critics alike. After Udta Punjab, his simplicity in Phillauri added more stardom in the industry and now, he has grabbed a lead position in two interesting projects – Soorma and Arjun Patiala.

But his busy schedule has not let him part ways his motherland as he continues to impress his Punjabi fans with films and singles. When asked about it, Diljit’s simple response was, “Punjabi apni film, Punjabi mein joh jee karda si banalayiaan. Hindi me joh offer karde, karlete hai. (Punjabi is mine. I make films that appeal to me in Punjabi while in Bollywood, I accept what comes on my way.)”

He started off as a singer, made a strong fan base and then went on to become one of the popular actors in Punjab. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor enjoys an exclusive popularity among the Punjabi speaking states, which is growing with his constant work in Bollywood and how the industry has been showing a keen interest in him. But it was quite a surprise to know that acting wasn’t a part of his plan. “Comedy and all I never did. It is happening for the first time. So, the way you are watching me, I am watching myself the same way.”

Now, the actor is prepping up for Soorma, a biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh. Talking about the prep and the transformation he has undergone for the role, Diljit said, “I did not know how to play hockey. I learnt it. The shoot went very well and smooth. I have wrapped the film yesterday. In fact, I got hurt yesterday.” But does he feel any pressure? “No pressure for me. I enjoyed a lot,” quips the star.

Talking about the kind of response he is receiving from the youth in Punjab, the 33-year-old said, “The response has been very good. It is not an easy sport, especially hockey. I have never been a sports person. Never played. When I was shooting, I realised people love the game. I hope like cricket, hockey also grows the same way.”

When asked if he has a plans to do a film like Udta Punjab with a social message for the audience, Diljit said, “I don’t know what has affected and how any film has affected the people. I am an artist. I want to do every kind of roles. I thought just like how I do commercial films, I should also do films that are important for the society.”

