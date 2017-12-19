Diljit Dosanjh: Kylie Jenner looks like a Punjabi girl

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Soorma, also starring Taapsee Pannu. Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in Soorma, also starring Taapsee Pannu.

Punjabi singing sensation Dijit Dosanjh, who debuted in Bollywood with Udta Punjab, is admittedly obsessed with Internet sensation Kylie Jenner. In fact, he has been fairly candid about his fondness for her, so much so that he has been eagerly awaiting a response from her on social media. For those who’ve come in late, Kylie’s posts on her social media accounts get prompt responses from Diljit. So, when indianexpress.com caught up with Diljit on the sets of his upcoming film Soorma, a biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, he said, “She looks like a Punjabi girl to me, and so I really like her. But look at her! She isn’t replying to my messages but I am sure one day she will and will also agree to do a video with me.” The man just can’t stop blushing while talking about her.

To get him back to our conversation, we obviously had to bring in his work. “My first film was with Kareena Kapoor Khan and I couldn’t have asked for more. That was followed by Anushka Sharma in Phillauri. She is another actress I like. So as long as you get to work with beautiful actresses, it’s all great. And now, I am working on Sandeep Singh, a story that I didn’t do for any heroine but for the story. I work on films because it’s good to be connected with your audience. But like Sandeep’s passion is hockey, my passion is singing. I don’t know if I will always be an actor but I know I will forever be a singer no matter what.”

Diljit has lost oodles of weight and looks quite lean. We asked him the reason for such a massive change, the actor in his quirky way replied, “Sandeep had six-pack abs at one point of time. So, in the film, I too need to have these six packs, hence this weight loss. But it’s so difficult, you can’t make a Punjabi man stay away from food like this. Once the shoot is done I will take a break and just gorge on my favourite food. I will be travelling so no one can stop me there. (Smiles)”

Diljit will be seen in Soorma that also stars Tapsee Pannu and the film is slated to release in June 2018.

