Diljit Dosanjh adds another feather to his cap, receives coin of honour from Canada’s Minister of National Defence. See pics

Diljit Dosanjh received honor from Defense Minister of Canada. Diljit Dosanjh received honor from Defense Minister of Canada.

Diljit Dosanjh had a never before experience on the sets of the singing reality show, Rising Star, in which the actor is one of the judges along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. Diljit received the coin of honour from Canada’s Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan. Harjit, who had flown to India was attending the show. He gifted Diljit the honour that he had received from the Government of Canada.

Expressing his joy, Diljit shared the image with his fans over social media. He thanked god for such a great moment and wrote, “Honorable Harjit Singh Sajjan Ji Defense Minister of Canada Presented me with his Personal Minister of National Defense Coin of Honor given for excellence.”

He shared some wise words from Harjit Sajjan too, “Shukar 🙏🙏

Golden Words Sajjan Singh Ji de 👉 It’s good to get rewards for your Hard work but what is more important is what you give back to society!! 🙏🙏 RESPECT.”

Diljit’s popularity knows no bounds. The actor will soon fly to Canada for a concert, Dream Tour. The tickets have already been sold out with fans sharing pictures of their selfie with Diljit’s poster. In India, Diljit is one of the popular actors in Punjab, who has put his strong foot forward in Bollywood with Udta Punjab and Phillauri.



Also read | Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet! Not just popular, this actor is rich too

Now, the actor is prepping up for Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero film, directed by Anurag Singh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the first look of the film and since then, Diljit fans have been going crazy to know more about it. The film, which is scheduled for June 16 release, also stars Sonam Bajwa in the lead role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd