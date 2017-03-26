Phillauri actor Diljit Dosanjh thanks Bollywood, his team and fans while sharing an important message. See pic

Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh plays the character of Roop Lal Phillauri, a local singer who falls in love with Shashi aka Anushka Sharma. Phillauri: Diljit Dosanjh plays the character of Roop Lal Phillauri, a local singer who falls in love with Shashi aka Anushka Sharma.

Diljit Dosanjh’s film Phillauri also starring Anushka Sharma, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada is presently running to a warm response at the theatres. The film which released this Friday has managed to earn around Rs 9. 22 crore in two days, as informed by Bollywood’s trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Sharing a moment from the sets of Phillauri, Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh took to social media to thank his fans, producers and the Hindi film industry for all the love that everyone has showered upon him. He even asked for forgiveness for the mistakes he had made.

Check out what Diljit Dosanjh wrote on Facebook.

“I do not have enough words to express my gratitude towards the Hindi film industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform. The Hindi film industry which accepted with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible. I would like to thank Team Phantom films & Balaji Films, Cleanslate films & Foxstar movies for making a part Udta Punjab & Phillauri. Last but not the least I am highly grateful to every individual involved who has directly or indirectly contributed in my career, right from the beginning.

Also, asking for forgiveness if I have ever made any mistake during this journey.

Above all, I owe a lot to my AMAZING Fans.”

At a time when almost every personality in Bollywood is debating about nepotism in the industry, Diljit Dosanjh’s post only represents, that while many have acknowledged its existence, the actor-singer stands by his words that Bollywood gave him a chance, like several other outsiders too. Sometime back, Anushka Sharma had also refuted that the industry is averse to people with non-filmy background.

After ruling the Punjabi film and music industry, Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut in 2016, in Anurag Kashyap’s film Udta Punjab, also starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor was given the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role.

Way before appearing as a cop in the Anurag Kashyap film, Diljit had been a popular personality in Punjab. He had made his debut as a singer with the release his first album ‘Ishq Da Uda Ada’ in 2004. It was his third album ‘Smile,’ which had tracks like “Nachh Diyan Alran Kuwariyan” and “Paggan Pochviyan Wale” which helped him establish a popular fan base. Soon, he went on to release other singles like “Bhagat Singh,” “No Tension,” “Power of Duets” and “Dance With Me.”

In the year 2011, he entered mainstream Punjabi films, and debuted with The Lion of Punjab. The film may not have scored well, however it still managed to gain a ground with its popular tracks.

It was in the year 2012, he started making his foray into Bollywood. He sang for various Bollywood songs like “Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya,” and even collaborated with Honey Singh and released a single “Goliyan.” The same year, one of his biggest hits in the Punjabi film industry released — Jatt & Juliet. Diljit won several awards for Best Actor for the movie. After all the success, the nation got a chance to see him in Udta Punjab where he had also sung “Ik Kudi.”

