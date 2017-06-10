Diljit Dosanjh on stereotyping of Punjabis in Bollywood: Everyone has a freedom to depict a subject

Diljit Dosanjh during a media interaction about his upcoming film Super Singh. (Source: APH IMAGES) Diljit Dosanjh during a media interaction about his upcoming film Super Singh. (Source: APH IMAGES)

Diljit Dosanjh’s growing popularity in the country has little effect on the actor. The actor who will next be seen in a Punjabi film Super Singh seemed unaware of his new-found stardom during a media interaction here. Diljit thinks that his last film Phillauri was Anushka Sharma’s film and he had a small role which could have been done by anyone.

When asked about his role in film’s success in Punjab Diljit told indianexpress.com, “Phillaui was Anushka Sharma’s film. I had a small role. The credit for its success in Punjab should be given to Punjabis who love me. That role could have been done by anyone. I did it because it addressed Jallianwala Bagh incident. I started my career with singing songs about this incident. The subject was close to my heart and hence things happened.”

Bollywood has its own stereotypes regarding the portrayal of ‘Punjabis’ or ‘Sardars’ in films. They are often shown as funny, foolish characters. When asked about these stereotypes surrounding ‘sardars’ in Bollywood movies, Dijit says, “Everyone has a freedom to depict a certain subject. But I will never do that.”

Does Diljit think he was able to break these stereotypes with his film Udta Punjab? “I didn’t do that film with this intention. Abhishek Chaubey while narrating the script told me that my character will not wear bright-coloured clothes as I usually wear. It was going to be a toned-down character. I might not look good in the film, but it has an interesting story. That made me say yes to the project,” Diljit told indianexpress.com.

Asked about if he has been offered any Bollywood film lately, Diljit says, “I have been offered a biopic. I can’t reveal any other details right now. But am quite scared as I have never done this kind of role before. This will also be for the first time when I will prep up for one month before going on sets.”

Diljit says that a troll inspired him to do a superhero movie. “When Jatt & Juliet trailer was released, someone made a meme featuring me as a Superman. That troll made me think about doing a superhero movie,” Diljit said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd