Diljit Dosanjh on his Kylie Jenner obsession: I love her very much but she hasn’t replied

Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh in a candid interview finally admits that he loves Kylie Jenner 'very much'. Diljit is frequently seen crushing on the internet sensation publicly by commenting on her Instagram posts in Punjabi, much to the amusement of all his fans.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 12, 2017 1:26 pm
diljit dosanjh, diljit dosanjh kylie jenner, diljit dosanjh hollywood crush, diljit dosanjh twitter Diljit Dosanjh finally opens up about his crush on model Kylie Jenner.

You will never be able to guess who Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has forever been crushing on. Well, it’s no other than the global personality Kylie Jenner, and not just her, he has been obsessing over the entire Kardashian fam. Diljit’s love for Kylie has not been a secret for he frequently keeps commenting publicly on the model’s Instagram updates and live videos. His comments are hilarious to read because mostly they are in Punjabi which we doubt Kylie understands.

Here are all the deets from Diljit and Kylie’s creepy stalker story. It first started with his comments on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram live. He commented, “Oh Ki haal aa (How are you?)” and “Kylie Kithe aa? (Where is Kylie?)” in Punjabi. And when Kim was not replying, he hilariously wrote, “Kylie?”. He also commented on Kylie’s Instagram post with boyfriend Tyga, “Fittey Muh .. (What nonsense)”. On one of Kylie’s photo, he funnily writes, “Hatdi ni Tu.. (You won’t resist.)”.

In a recent interview with PTI, Diljit finally opened up about his weird obsession. He said, “I love her very much. Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments. I never leave any chance to comment. But she hasn’t replied yet, may be soon. Also, I comment in Punjabi, so that she doesn’t reply. My people should have fun that’s it,” he quips.

Diljit debuted in Bollywood with Udta Punjab alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The actor will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor produced Super Singh, a Punjabi superhero movie that is scheduled to release on June 16.

(with PTI inputs)

