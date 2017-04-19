Diljit Dosanjh now owns a private jet! Not just popular, this actor is wealthier too

Diljit Dosanjh bought a private jet. Twitter congratulates the star. Diljit Dosanjh bought a private jet. Twitter congratulates the star.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has bought a private jet and has shared the news with his fans and followers over Twitter. The actor, who recently appeared in Phillauri, is enjoying the new phase of success in his life. At present, Diljit is prepping up for Dream Tour, a concert line-up, which would begin next month. The actor would perform in Vancouver on 6 May, at North Land Coliseum in Edmonton on 13 May, and at Centennial Concert Hall, Winnipeg on 17 May, before winding his tour on 22 May at Powerade Center, Toronto. The details about the tickets will be out soon.

Earlier, Diljit was popular in Punjab but Udta Punjab has made him a famous face across India. Diljit also bagged the Best Male Debut Actor award for the film at the 62nd Filmfare Awards. Post his debut in the Abhishek Chaubey film, Diljit was showered with immense love for his character in Phillauri. Apart from his acting skills. People are also fond of his singing talent. Diljit is famously known for his party numbers such as Patiala Peg, Proper Patola and recent hit, Move Your Lakk, a promotional song shot for Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming release, Noor.

New Beginning Starts With Private Jet 🛩 pic.twitter.com/xXC6fmpzAl — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 17, 2017

For now, the actor has been signed for a Punjabi superhero film, which would be backed by Balaji Telefilms. “It has been a great journey with Balaji and after Udta Punjab, us coming together for Super Singh makes it all the more special,” Diljit said in a statement.

The film is being directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously worked with Diljit in Jatt And Juliet. There are speculations that Anushka Sharma might be approached to play the female lead of the film. However, there is no confirmation on it as of yet.

