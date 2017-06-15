Diljit Dosanjh’s music video slammed for promoting cruelty to dogs, public apology demanded

Diljit Dosanjh has not come out with his apology or clarification on being accused for promoting animal cruelty. Diljit Dosanjh has not come out with his apology or clarification on being accused for promoting animal cruelty.

Just a day ahead of the release of his next superhero film, Super Singh, Diljit Dosanjh might find himself in legal trouble. It is being said that the Punjabi rockstar has been glorifying dog fights in his songs. And, he is not the only one who is being slammed. Singer Kamal Grewal has also come under the scanner for promoting animal cruelty in his latest albums’ songs and videos. The two are being slammed on social media for illegally using animals in the videos.

On a page started by the animal rights activists on Facebook, titled, ‘Exposing Animal Fights In India’, a post reads, “#BoycottDiljit till he apologies for glorifying dog fights. #BoycottSuperSingh.” The activists are seeking a public apology from both Diljit and Kamal. “We demand an unconditional apology from Diljit Dosanjh, Kamal Grewal for promoting dog fights, they should come forward and condemn the cruel sport,” wrote the activists on the page which have more than a 100 videos on animal cruelty being promoted in India.

The songs which have lead to the outrage are Diljit Dosanjh’s “Pitbull” with the lyrics, “Rakhe fight nu vi Pitbull chaar ni (Have kept four pitbulls for fighting),” and Kamal Grewal’s, “Sarkari Ban” which says, “Petbull’an da chalaya yaaran ne hai daur ni (Friends have begun the trend of pitbull fighting).” In the video of the song, we also see Kamal handling the dogs with mouth-guards and making them fight.

The dog lovers have uploaded the videos of the above-mentioned songs and want them to be banned right away. “Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kamal Grewal and others are encouraging dog fights through their songs, did they obtained a no objection certificates from Animal Welfare Board Of India for using dogs in their videos? Their songs and videos should immediately be banned with penalties on the singers,” said another post on the page.

Diljit hasn’t come out with his apology or clarification yet but his many fans are disappointed with their superstar’s inhuman act.

What are dog fights?

Pedigree dogs are made to fight each other, sometimes to the death. The dog bouts take place in secret and take place in Punjab and outskirts of Delhi. Lakhs are spent on training Pittbulls, bull dogs, Indian mastiffs etc for the fights. Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, was quoted in Daily Mail as saying, “I have been aware of this issue for three years now. The dogs are starved, beaten and brutally treated. The losing ones are either killed or tied with chains to drown in canals. Usually these fights take place in farm houses and the irony is that police officials are informed in advance.”

