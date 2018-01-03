Has Diljit Dosanjh moved on from Kylie Jenner? His comment on Gal Gadot’s photo suggests so

Diljit Dosanjh resumably has found a new love in Gal Gadot. Diljit Dosanjh resumably has found a new love in Gal Gadot.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s obsession with Hollywood star Kylie Jenner is no news. His comments on the photos posted by Kylie on social media and his many interviews are proof of him crushing over the young Kadarshian. But, recently the attention of his fanboy comments seems to have diverted after no response from Kylie and probably also after the rumours of her pregnancy.

Diljit presumably has found a new love in the West. For him, his ‘Punjabi Kuddi’ is not Kylie now. Replacing Kylie is Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot. For those who don’t know, Gal Gadot is married and is a mother of two daughters. A few days back Gadot posted a beautiful picture on her Instagram account. After seeing the picture, Diljit could not hold himself from commenting. The Phillauri actor wrote in Punjabi, “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah..(She looks like a Punjabi girl).”

Well, we have seen similar comments from the Punjabi superstar on Kylie’s photos. Also, in September 2016, when he released his song “Do You Know”, he openly declared that the song is dedicated to Kylie and even shared the YouTube link of the song with her through his comments. Like a possessive lover, once he expressed his dismay on Kylie’s picture with boyfriend Tyga as he commented, “Fittey Muh .. (What nonsense)”.

@KylieJenner kithey an Ni Kudey.. aa ja Video Karna Ek 😎 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 24, 2016

However, Diljit’s comment on Gadot’s photo has led to a series of reactions from his huge fanbase. While some have advised the actor to not even try as Gadot is beyond his reach, others are questioning his loyalty towards Kylie. Read a few comments here:

When indianexpress.com caught up with Diljit on the sets of his upcoming film Soorma, a biopic on Indian hockey player Sandeep Singh, he talked about Kylie and said, “She looks like a Punjabi girl to me, and so I really like her. But look at her! She isn’t replying to my messages but I am sure one day she will and will also agree to do a video with me.”

