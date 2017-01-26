Diljit Dosanjh: I am not hurt by Harshvardhan Kapoor’s comments

Diljit Dosanjh is making his television debut with Colors’ new reality show, Rising Star. Diljit Dosanjh is making his television debut with Colors’ new reality show, Rising Star.

Diljit Dosanjh aptly gave his own description when, in an interview, he called himself an ‘urban pendu’, the latter meaning a villager. While one will definitely compliment the Punjabi superstar’s suave outlook and silky voice, it is his simplicity and unassuming demeanour, which is unmissable. Candidness, a trait hardly associated with stars, seems to be Diljit’s USP and is, of course, journalists’ delight.

So, when the musician-actor, easily the flavour of the season for Bollywood since his last year debut Udta Punjab, sat down with a host of journalists to talk about his upcoming reality show Rising Star, and the conversation veered towards a little uncomfortable posers like actor Harshvardhan Kapoor raising question on his Filmfare best debutant win to an apparent trouble in his marriage, Diljit answered each with equal ease.

Music, films and now television. You are already busy with a lot of projects in the worlds of music and cinema, so what brought you to small screen?

I came on television because my family watches it a lot. My mom is a huge TV buff. She is very happy with my decision. Raj sir (Raj Nayak, Colors CEO) told me that I do two-three films a year so less audience watches but almost every house in India today has a television set so, if I do something on the small screen, I will become more popular.

Singing reality show, Rising Star will have Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as experts. Singing reality show, Rising Star will have Diljit Dosanjh, Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur as experts.

Singing reality shows are nothing unusual on television, so how will Rising Star make its place in the market?

Diljit: The uniqueness of the show is obviously its LIVE nature. So if your singing goes haywire you can’t do anything about it or if I make a comment, which doesn’t sound correct, I will not be able to alter that. So, that makes the show interesting as well as scary.

Coming to your Bollywood innings, people want to watch more of you on the big screen now. You are getting a lot of offers. So, will the musician in you take a backseat?

Never. The whole world is made of sound. Sound is supreme and so is music. If music goes out of my life, I will lose everything. Regardless of movie offers and my film career, music will be the most important thing for me. I think, I have made a fanbase who will listen to my music. I am working on new singles.

Harshvardhan Kapoor expressed his displeasure over your winning Filmfare Award for best debut saying it didn’t make sense that despite being an actor in Punjabi cinema, you were awarded in the category. Did that remark hurt you?

It didn’t offend me at all. I am a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and he (Harshvardhan) is son of such a huge star, so it’s ok. But one thing I know that my case is not the first. Dhanush also got the best debutant award, despite having worked in the south industry and even Fawad Khan received the award though he is a Pakistani actor. I am not the first example so, it’s not as if something unethical happened. But whatever he (Harshvardhan) said didn’t hurt me. Anyways. the biggest award is audience’s love. Just because today you win an award doesn’t mean you will sit at home and keep getting success. You have to keep working hard.

With more fame, also comes more speculation around a celebrity. Lately, it has been reported that your married life is facing some issues. How do you react to such reports?

I am very happy. I had heard that in Bollywood rumours are spread and celebrities get upset about them. But I am quite happy that people are talking about me and all this is happening free of cost. So, it’s fine that there are news stories about me, it doesn’t matter they are good or bad. I am very happy.

