EXCLUSIVE Diljit Dosanjh lends voice to Gulzar’s poetry in Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Gulzar for a song in his upcoming film Soorma. Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Gulzar for a song in his upcoming film Soorma.

After crooning to late poet Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s famous work “Ikk Kuddi” two years ago in Udta Punjab, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has now collaborated with National Award-winning lyricist Gulzar for a song in his upcoming film, Soorma.

An excited Diljit spoke to indianexpress.com about the collaboration, calling it a dream come true. “I have sung a song in Soorma, written by Gulzar saab. I had never thought I would sing a song, penned by him. He is a fantastic poet. I don’t think I would have ever got an opportunity to sing a song written by him, had I not been working in films. So, I am very happy. Let’s see how people react when it releases.”

The film’s music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Soorma is a biopic, based on the hockey legend Sandeep Singh. It has been directed by Shaad Ali. It tells the story of the hockey player, who was paralyzed and wheelchair-bound for 2 years after an accidental gunshot injured him in 2006. Soorma’s tagline is ‘The Greatest Comeback Story of the Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh’. Fighting against all odds, Sandeep got back on his feet and made a stunning comeback in 2008. India won the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in 2009 under his captaincy and went on to qualify for the London Olympics in 2012.

Soorma also stars Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi. The lead cast underwent training in hockey under the supervision of Sandeep himself. For the role, Diljit had to lose a lot of weight, which required him to go on a special diet. The actor has talked to the press about the side-effects of the diet. The film has been extensively shot in Chandigarh, Punjab. It is set to arrive in theatres on June 29.

