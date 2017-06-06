Diljit Dosanjh gets candid about his dream Punjabi superhero film, Super Singh

Diljit Dosanjh talks about his upcoming superhero film, Super Singh directed by Anurag Singh. Diljit Dosanjh talks about his upcoming superhero film, Super Singh directed by Anurag Singh.

Diljit Dosanjh is geared up to play a superhero in his upcoming film Super Singh but the Punjabi star says it was difficult to find producers to back the ambitious project. After Bollywood having encashed on the popularity of superhero films, Punjabi cinema too seems to have been bitten by this bug. Super Singh touted as the first Punjabi superhero film, marks the fourth collaboration of director Anurag Singh and Diljit. The actor-director duo has given Punjabi cinema’s biggest hits like Jatt and Juliet series and Punjab 1984. For their upcoming film, Diljit and Anurag had to struggle to find producers.

“We were planning to do a superhero film for the last five years. But these movies are expensive and we weren’t getting a producer who would invest so much money. We roamed around and searched for producers for one-and-a-half years, but no luck. But thanks to Balaji Motion Pictures, they approved it,” Diljit, 33, told PTI.

During the search for the producers, there was a time when the Udta Punjab actor felt that his dream project would not go on the floors as planned. “Since Punjabi films don’t have a big budget, there was a phase where we thought the film might not be made anytime soon. But I was hopeful it will eventually be made, if not today then maybe tomorrow.”

The film is about a village boy from Punjab, living in Canada and how his life changes after he unknowingly attains superpowers. He embarks on a journey that helps him discover the true meaning of love, life and courage. For Diljit, donning the superhero suit was exciting in the beginning but he soon realised that it was not a cake walk. “Wearing the costume was a bit uncomfortable. My excitement to wear a superhero suit fizzled after the first few attempts. It was heavy, it was difficult to breathe in that.

“Before the shoot, you feel uncomfortable in it but once the camera starts rolling, then you are in the zone and forget everything.” When the first look of Super Singh was out, comparisons were drawn to Tiger Shroff’s A Flying Jatt, a movie with a Sikh superhero. The film which was also produced by Ekta Kapoor’s banner had bombed at the box office.

Diljit says he was aware of the comparisons but it never bothered him after a point. “You feel bad when people start comparing your film with something else even before the trailer is out. Balaji backed both the projects of similar genre, which was bold of them. I am glad when the trailer was out, the comparisons stopped.” Also starring Sonam Bajwa, Super Singh is scheduled to release on June 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App