Diljit Dosanjh is not over Gal Gadot yet, posts another message for her and Kylie

Diljit Dosanjh wears his heart on his sleeve. The singer, who has been very obvious about his affection for Kylie Jenner, has now moved on to Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. It all started last week when Diljit commented on Gal’s picture on Instagram.

His innocent comment was seen as adorable and in good humour, many suggested that he had moved on from Kylie Jenner. Diljit is aware of all the hullabaloo that his comment caused because he has now left a new comment on Gal’s image.

Diljit has been expressing his fan love to Gal Gadot for almost a week now. Before this, he was very vocal about his feelings for Kylie. Diljit has left multiple comments on Kylie and Kim’s Instagram posts. He even leaves comments when Kylie is on Snapchat.

Gal uploaded this image on Instagram:

To which Diljit said:

His comment roughly translates as: “The Indian media is ridiculing me because of you, I just left a comment. Kylie’s upset too. Shall I not even express what’s in my heart?”

As far as his work is concerned, Diljit will next be seen in the Sandeep Singh biopic, Soorma, where he stars alongside Taapsee Pannu. After that, Diljit will star with Kriti Sanon for his next, Arjun Patiala. The Punjabi singer will also be seen judging the second season of Rising Star which will soon come back on Colors TV. His kind heartedness during the show’s first season made him quite a fan favourite. In 2017, Diljit starred in Anushka Sharma’s production Phillauri and has since been concentrating on his Punjabi film and music career.

