Diljit Dosanjh’s first photo from his next looks fresh and promising

Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of his next Bollywood film. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role.

After stealing hearts with his tough cop avatar in Udta Punjab, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to cast a spell on his many fans with his million-dollar smile and ace acting skills. Accompanying him in this crazy ride will be Sonakshi Sinha who has earlier shared the screen with the Punjabi superstar in the song “Move Your Lakk” in her film Noor. Also, Diljit has completed shooting for the second schedule of the as-of-yet untitled comedy film that is being produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who has earlier produced movies like, Sarabjit, FALTU and Humshakals among others.

Excited about being associated with the film, Diljit said, “It is a wonderful experience working with Chakri Ji, Vashu ji and especially Sonakshi Sinha ji. She is really charming and brings life on the set.” Adding to it, he remarked, “I have done many other comedy films. I don’t judge a film by its genre whether it’s comedy or thriller or romantic etc.. I am enjoying the film.”

The actor was recently spotted in Amritsar as he shot for the movie. Check out the photos here.

Diljit Dosanjh in Amritsar.

Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Vashu Bhagnani's next.

Wizcraft is entering into production with the film. Divulging some details about the movie, Sonakshi earlier said, “Being India’s first stage reality film, I am equally nervous and thrilled at the same time. It’s extremely crazy and an out-and-out comedy. I’m really looking forward to this laugh riot.” If reports are to be believed then apart from Sonakshi and Diljit, the film will have guest appearances by many B-town celebs and that some portions of it were shot at the IIFA awards which were held in New York.

