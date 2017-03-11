Phillauri song Dum Dum: Diljit Dosanjh’s reprised version will leave you yearning for your love, watch video

Dum Dum reprise : In the music video, Diljit Dosanjh is dressed in his character from Phillauri, and is seen fusing Indian classical notes with Sufi touch. Dum Dum reprise : In the music video, Diljit Dosanjh is dressed in his character from Phillauri, and is seen fusing Indian classical notes with Sufi touch.

Diljit Dosanjh impressing with his acting skills is fine, but none of his films is complete if we don’t get to hear his soulful voice. And Phillauri is no exception. Diljit’s next Bollywood film co-starring Anushka Sharma is just weeks away from its release. And amid the massive promotions and buzz around the film, here is another treat for the fans of the actor-singer. Yes, the wait is finally over as the pop sensation has come out with his first Sufi song, a reprised version of the already hit track from the film – “Dum Dum.” Giving a strong reminder of last year’s “Ikk Kudi” from Diljit’s debut film Udta Punjab, this one is also hitting the strings of our hearts and is set to mark its place on our playlist for a long time.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the two-minute-long music video, Diljit is dressed in his character from Phillauri, and is seen fusing Indian classical notes with Sufi touch. And just like the previous video of “Dum Dum,” this one too has Anushka Sharma and Diljit celebrating the old school romance and communicating it through their eyes. With beautiful snippets from the film, the two are endorsing yesteryear love with that accidental touch of hands and music. Diljits’s melodious and haunting voice is only adding to the magic forcing us to play the soulful track on the loop!

Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s first Sufi song Dum Dum (reprise)

Talking about singing his first ever Sufi song, the singer-actor had said in an interview, “Dum Dum is the first Sufi song of my career. This is a reason enough for me to be emotionally connected with the film. I hope the reprised version is loved as much as the original.”

Watch| Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri song Dum Dum

Originally, the song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the movie version is sung by Romy and Vivek Hariharan. The lyrics are by Anvita Dutt. Given Diljit’s massive fanbase in Punjab and north India, the song also has a Punjabi version.

Also read | Phillauri song Dum Dum: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh song celebrates innocent love, watch video

Phillauri is a light-hearted romance, produced by Anushka Sharma, where she portrays a ghost who is still waiting for her lover, played by Diljit Dosanjh. She turns into a bride by mistake in the movie, which is shot majorly in Punjab. The movie also stars Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in pivotal roles. Phillauri is slated to release on March 24, 2017.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd