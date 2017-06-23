Dilip Kumar tweets to confirm he is fine after death rumours

Dilip Kumar is doing well and the news of his death is nothing but just rumours. Dilip Kumar is doing well and the news of his death is nothing but just rumours.

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar is doing well and the news of his death are, well, greatly exaggerated. Celeb death hoaxes are nothing new and Dilip Kumar has found himself at the receiving end more than once. As per reports, the veteran actor and his wife Saira Banu were in for a rude shock on Thursday night when they were bombarded with phone calls and messages inquiring about Dilip Kumar’s health. But a series of tweets on the official Twitter account of the actor confirms that he is very much alive and in good health.

“I’ve been away from this medium for sometime; my heart has been with all of you. Your greetings, dua’s and wishes have touched me immensely. Allah’s mercy has been upon us, my health has been much better this Ramazan. Could not fast due to regular medication and irregular sleep. God’s infinite mercy has been upon Saira and I. Your love and adulation for us can never be thanked enough,” reads the latest tweets on Dilip Kumar’s Twitter account.

In a series of tweets, he wrote, “Still get so many invitations to accept awards and honors. My health makes it difficult to travel and be there personally, but thank you! Murari Bapuji sent the Natraj Award from Mahua. Saira received it in April 2017 at our home in Pali Hill. Thank you again!”

Dilip Kumar also replied to a few tweets addressed to him. A fan wrote, “Sir, both of you are our elders. Your blessings are more than enough. You do not need to thank us. We are all thankful to you. 🙏🏽.” Dilip Kumar replied, “My blessings are always for each and everyone of you!”

Another fan tweeted to the actor, “love & respect for you sir i am in my 30s still watch your films and enjoy it

The true legend. May god bless you saira ji with healthy life.” To this, he replied, “And I worked in few of those movies when I was in my 30s. God bless you.” Isn’t that a cute reply!

We wish him a good health.

