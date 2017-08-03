Dilip Kumar stable now, suffered normal complications due to old age

Dilip Kumar’s health is stable now. Dilip Kumar’s health is stable now.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar gave a scare to his many fans after the news of him being hospitalised broke out on Wednesday evening. He was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a kidney ailment and dehydration. However, we have learnt that the 94-year-old actor is stable now and recovering. According to hospital sources, the Padma Vibhushan recipient suffered normal complications due to old age.

“Dilip Kumar is completely stable and the only major issue was dehydration. Since dehydration also affects kidney and other organs momentarily he suffered minor urinary issues, otherwise, there is no major complication,” said doctors from the hospital. The veteran actor was shifted from ICU to a room after his condition was stable. But the doctors treating him also said that he will once again be shifted to the ICU for medication. “He will be shifted to ICU today for a couple of hours. We need to administer antibiotics through IV drip which can only be given in the ICU. We will observe him for a while and based on recovery we will shift him back to the normal room,” divulged the doctors.

It is also being said that there is nothing to worry as Mughal-e-Azam actor Dilip is getting back to his normal life and is responding to the treatment quite well. The actor even had dinner with his family last evening.

Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip — born Yusuf Khan — is known for his films such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Naya Daur and Madhumati among others. Dilip Kumar’s last film was Qila in 1998. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

