Dilip Kumar recovering fast, likely to be discharged soon

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is showing improvement after struggling with dehydration and urinary tract infection for almost a week. The actor is able to eat meals as prescribed by the hospital’s nutritionist and will soon be discharged from the hospital. Vice Present’s from Lilavati Hospital said, “Dilip Kumar’s creatinine levels have come down considerably, and that is great news. He is also having normal meals prescribed by the hospital nutritionists. When to discharge him, will be decided tomorrow.”

Doctors said that the actor is passing urine and is not on the ventilator or dialysis. A few days back, Dilip’s team took to Twitter and wrote, “Dilip Saab is doing much better now. Please remember him in your prayers. The excellent team of doctors and staff of Lilavati Hospital along with Saira Baaji are caring for Dilip Saab 24×7.”

Ever since the news of Dilip Kumar being admitted was revealed, Bollywood stars have been expressing their wishes for the actor to get well soon.

Recently, Akshay Kumar, during a promotional event of his upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha, said that the veteran is constantly in his prayers. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar wrote on Twitter, “Mujhe news dekhkar pata chala ki Dilip Kumar ji ki tabiyat acchi nahi hai. Unki sehat mein jald sudhaar ho yehi meri Ishwar se prarthana. (I found out from news channels that Dilip Kumar is not well. Hope his health gets better soon. That is my only wish from God).”

Meanwhile, we are waiting to know more updates on Dilip Kumar’s health.

