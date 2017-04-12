Dilip Kumar makes Facebook debut, shares a cup of tea with wife Saira Banu in beautiful first video

In his first Facebook video, we see Dilip Kumar enjoying tea and biscuits with his lovely wife Saira Banu. In his first Facebook video, we see Dilip Kumar enjoying tea and biscuits with his lovely wife Saira Banu.

Legendary actor Mohammad Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar might be in his 90s, but he is living life like no other celebrity by saying, “Age is just a number.” The Naya Daur actor is surely defying the stereotypes about old age. Just like any other youngster today, the actor is active on Twitter. And keeping pace with the fast moving industry, he has now made his debut on Facebook too. Soon after coming on FB, Dilip Kumar shared his first video where we see him enjoying tea and biscuits with his lovely wife Saira Banu. Sometime back, it was reported that the legendary actor is not keeping well. But the video will make his fans happy.

On Tuesday, Bollywood’s King of Tragedy shared the happy news being honoured with the ‘Living Legend Lifetime Award’ from Punjab Association. And for those who don’t know, Dilip Kumar holds the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum number of awards by an Indian actor. In 2015, the actor received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan. Sharing his pictures with the award and his wife Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar wrote, “God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon.”

Check out Dilip Kumar’s first video on Facebook

The latest award is not the only thing for which the 94-year-old actor is excited about. He has also thanked artist Asif Farooqui for an adorable mural of him and his wife on a wall of Hill Road in Bandra, Mumbai. Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar who have starred together in films like Chhoti Bahu, Gopi, Bairaag among others, can still be called the most beautiful couple of the bygone era.

See Dilip Kumar’s tweets here:

God’s grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

So much love from Asif Farooqui. Thank you for this beautiful wall mural on Hill Road in Bandra. God bless you. pic.twitter.com/Xfdd7JSH89 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

God is kind. Humbled at receiving the Living Legend Lifetime Award from Punjab Association this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/3wO7VDmWue — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 11, 2017

Aap ki khwaishaat ki bina par meine Facebook account aaj se shuru kar diya. Based on your desire, I’ve setup a Facebook account today. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) April 12, 2017

The Devdas actor also informed his fans about his well being as he wrote, “God’s grace and your prayers with me. I am much better. Slight discomfort and an irritating back pain.”

