When Dilip Kumar made headlines with the actresses of his times

Dilip Kumar is Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy King’ having given films with tragic love stories like Nadiya Ke Paar, Mela, Andaz, Arzoo, Daag and Madhumati. But probably, it was the iconic film Devdas in 1955 that established him as the tragedy king, a tag which still remains synonymous with the legendary actor. Blame it on his honest performances, he had the calibre to move any heart and leave his audience in tears.

Maybe this is why Dilip Kumar’s wife Saira Banu fell in love with him when she was 12. But he refused to get into any relationship after losing Madhubala. Dilip Kumar even refused to get paired opposite Saira as he thought she was too young. But destiny got them together and Saira, then 22, married her dream man Dilip, 44, in 1966. However, Saira’s dream romance got a jolt when Dilip fell in love with Asma from Hyderabad. He got so attracted to Asma within months that he divorced Saira to marry her in 1979. But soon he got to know that Asma was cheating on him and hence their marriage ended in the next three years. Saira remarried Dilip after that and they continue to remain strong.

As much as several of his onscreen love stories remained a sob-story or that comprising of a lot of heartbreaks and emotions, his rumoured real-life romances proved that his charm couldn’t escape any of his leading ladies. From the eternal beauty Madhubala to Kamini Kaushal, a lot of actors were reportedly floored by Dilip Kumar’s effervescence. Here is a look back at all his alleged real-life romances.

Dilip Kumar and Kamini Kaushal

It all, reportedly, began on the sets of 1948 film Shaheed. It was said that Dilip first accepted his love for co-star Kamini but she never really spoke about it publicly. The two were even on the verge of getting married when Kamini’s brother interfered. He was apparently not happy with the relationship and even threatened to break all ties with his sister. Also, Kamini had promised her dying sister to take care of her two daughters. Hence, to live upto her words, she married her brother-in-law BS Sood and broke all ties with Dilip. The two had starred in films like Arzoo, Shabnam and Nadiya Ke Paar.

Dilip Kumar and Madhubala

Their’s was, reportedly, one of the most tragic real-life love stories. In the times when Madhubala had been approached by the biggest actors, she ditched everyone and gave her heart to Dilip Kumar. The two had already worked in Sangdil and Amar, but it was their third film Tarana where cupid struck. Their public romance made news as they kept going strong until they began work on the film Naya Daur. It is said Madhubala’s father didn’t want her to work at a particular location for the film and asked director BR Chopra to change it. Chopra in turn sought Dilip’s help to sort things out, leading to some major ego tussles. Things went awry and Madhubala had to quit the project as she couldn’t disobey her father. She asked Dilip to apologise to her father which he refused. That led to the end of a blossoming romance. The news of Dilip’s wedding further shattered Madhubala, who in turn had a very stressful marriage to Kishore Kumar. Her depression was a major reason behind her falling health and her untimely death.

Dilip Kumar was quoted as saying, “Even in her opted life, she was not happy, and she came to a premature end, which was very sad. People say it was the loss of the industry, or the loss of the viewing public, but I would say it was the loss of a personal life.”

Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala

Though they never accepted this relationship, people close to them on their films’ sets confirmed Vyjayanthimala’s fondness for her co-star and their rumoured affair. The two did 6 films together and their sizzling onscreen chemistry also spilled over their off-screen bonding.

Dilip Kumar’s unmatched charm and good looks swept many off their feet, and he still remains an epitome. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday!

