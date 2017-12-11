Dilip Kumar’s latest photo to his birthday plans, here’s all that wife Saira Banu shared

The latest tweets on Dilip Kumar’s account also reads about the health updates of the actor. The latest tweets on Dilip Kumar’s account also reads about the health updates of the actor.

Dilip Kumar is a phenomenal actor. From the “Tragedy King” to “the ultimate method actor” there are many names his fans address him with. Today, on his birthday, his friend Faisal Farooqui, who tweets for him, served millions of his fans with the latest updates of Dilip Kumar’s health. “He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday. -FF” he wrote. Even wife Saira Banu left a message for his followers on his Twitter page.

Faisal had earlier tweeted that, “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. -FF.” His latest tweet read as, “Dilip Saab is much better and has been treated for pneumonia. Allah ka shukr hai.”

Saira Banu also shared details of how the actor will be making this day special and what all he has been doing on his birthday always. “Message from Saira Banu: On Dilip Saab’s birthday, as we get together as a family with Saab’s brothers, sisters, relatives and some close friends, my thoughts reach out to all the wonderful fans and well wishers for the duas and prayers for Dilip Saab. A million thanks. 1/n,” read the first tweet.

See the latest photo of Dilip Kumar here:

He smiled when I told him millions pray for him everyday. -FF pic.twitter.com/4pjNcZFcTZ — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 10, 2017

“2/n What are we planning for the birthday, I am being asked repeatedly. Well, for those who don’t know what we have been doing every year-it’s a day when our residence turns into a gorgeous fairyland with flowers and floral arrangements from loving visitors which means a lot,” Saira tweeted next.

“3/n Every year on Saab’s birthday our house is open all day for friends and family to come and spend quality time with Dilip Saab. But tomm. will be bit restricted as doctors have advised Saab to be protected from any infection. 4/n If you have read Dilip Saab’s autobiography you would be familiar with his quote…. that the warmth of the clasp of the hand of strangers who approach him to tell him how much they liked his work is bigger than any award for him. God bless all of you,” read the latest tweets on Dilip Kumar’s account.

See the latest tweets on Dilip Kumar accout by wife Saira Banu on his birthday plans and health updates:

Dilip Kumar’s fans have been sharing their best wishes for the actor and are also praying for his good health.

