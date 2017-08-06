Dilip Kumar is steadily improving, will take more time to get discharged, says a statement from hospital

Dilip Kumar’s team took to his official Twitter account to give an update about him. Dilip Kumar’s team took to his official Twitter account to give an update about him.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who is undergoing treatment for kidney-related problems, is constantly showing signs of improvement. The 96-year-old actor was admitted at the Lilavati hospital on Wednesday evening due to dehydration and urinary tract infection. However, now the officials from the hospital say that he is coming back to normal but it is hard to say when he can be discharged from the hospital.

“Dilip Kumar is stable, comfortable and steadily improving and all his parameters are also improving. He is slowly coming back to normal. Creatinine level has also been coming down. He is passing urine, he is not on the ventilator, he is not on dialysis either and he is doing well. Dilip Kumar is still in ICU because there we can monitor him in a much better way. It’s very difficult to say when he will be get discharged but it will take some more time,” a statement from the hospital read.

Today, the actor’s team took to Twitter and thanked Dilip Kumar’s fans for their constant prayers for the betterment of the actor. “Dilip Saab is doing much better now. Please remember him in your prayers. The excellent team of doctors and staff of Lilavati Hospital along with Saira Baaji are caring for Dilip Saab 24×7.”

Earlier, Ajay Kumar Pande, Vice President, Lilavati Hospital told IANS, “He is stable, he has no fever, no breathlessness, he is conscious, he has eaten certain food prescribed by the doctors, his creatinine level is lower and his urine output is better, which is a good sign. We’re not thinking about that because his creatinine level is lower and urine output has improved. These are positive things.”

