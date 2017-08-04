Dilip Kumar is stable: Doctors

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar now stable say doctors and refute rumours of the actor being on ventilator. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar now stable say doctors and refute rumours of the actor being on ventilator.

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar gave a scare to his fans after news of him being hospitalised broke out on Wednesday evening. He was admitted to the ICU at Lilavati hospital in Mumbai after suffering from a kidney ailment and dehydration.

On Thursday evening, the doctors who are treating him revealed that the 94-year-old actor’s creatinine levels are rising, and he is going into renal failure. There were also reports, which suggested Dilip Kumar was on a ventilator. But the latest update which we received Friday morning on the actor’s health has put rumours about the actor’s health to rest.

The team of doctors treating the veteran actor said, “Dilip Kumar is not on ventilator. He is stable right now.”

Known as the tragedy king of Bollywood, Dilip — born Yusuf Khan — is known for his films such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Naya Daur and Madhumati among others. Dilip Kumar’s last film was Qila in 1998. He was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

