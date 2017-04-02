Dilip Kumar is doing well, confirms wife Saira Banu

Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account to give an update about him. Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account to give an update about him.

Veteran Bollywood star Dilip Kumar is at home and doing well, his wife and yesteryear actor Saira Banu has assured the fans. There were rumours that the 94-year-old was not keeping well. Saira Banu took to Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account to give an update about him. Over a series of tweets, which begin with “Message from Saira Banu,” everything the fans wished to know about the iconic actor’s health was cleared.

“By the grace of God, Dilip Sahab is at home and doing well. God has been very kind. Sahab believes that to be surrounded by family and friends who love him unconditionally is therapy by itself. Sahab is blessed with the prayers and love of his millions of fans, admirers, friends and well wishers. Dilip Sahab himself will be back on twitter soon, Insha’Allah,” the post read.

Dilip Kumar has not been keeping well for quite some time now. Last year, around April, he had been hospitalised for nearly a week due to respiratory problems, followed by high fever, chest infection and various other issues. He was discharged later.

Dilip Kumar was released on a wheelchair as he left the hospital accompanied by his wife Saira Banu. Since then his health had been in the news and at a crucial stage.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on-screen in the 1998 film Qila. The thespian was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015 for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The Pakistani government had also honoured him with its highest civilian honour – Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 1997. Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan, has featured in several hit films during his six-decade long career including Madhumati, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Ganga Jamuna, Ram Aur Shyam and Karma.

